Columbus police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
17-year-old Jailena Mungin was last seen Thursday, Sept. 19 near 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
Jailena is 5’5” and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white and black shirt with pink pandas, blue/green/purple tights, and black slides with fur.
Anyone with information on Jailena’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
