CPD holds pinning ceremony for officers promoted in rank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Columbus police officers are moving up in the ranks.
The department held a pinning ceremony Wednesday, honoring several men and women in blue.
During the ceremony, Lieutenant Joyce Fitzpatrick was promoted to captain, Sergeant Fred Carnes now holds the title of lieutenant, while Corporals Joseph Jackson, Jonathan McKelvey, and Thomas Shelton are sergeants.
Chief Ricky Boren told the standing-room-only crowd and officers that community involvement plays a big role in deciding who gets elevated to the next level on the job.
