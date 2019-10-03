Domestic incident ends with Columbus boyfriend stabbed with a warrant for his arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A domestic incident between a Columbus couple ended with the boyfriend being stabbed before having a warrant put out for his arrest.
Officers responded to Parkway Place Apartments in the 4500 block of Old Cusseta Rd. just before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
The girlfriend involved in the situation was reportedly strangled and the boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment after having been stabbed. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Police say they have a warrant out for his arrest on aggravated assault and she will not face any charges.
