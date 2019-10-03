EXCLUSIVE: Family of Macon Rd. murder victim remembers Justis Bolen, “it hurts so bad.”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back-to-back shootings Monday left two Columbus residents dead. One early Tuesday morning on North Lumpkin Road left a 45-year old woman dead. The other Monday at a gas station on Macon Rd. where 21-year-old Justis Bolen was killed.
Now, Bolen’s family is calling for justice.
The family said their hearts are broken and they are speaking out in hopes no other family will have to go through this type of pain. Justis Bolen’s family said they will miss his funny gimmicks and that it is hard to believe he is not coming come.
“I [saw] the article and I said another shooting in Columbus, another one, another life lost," Kaira Jones said. "Then to find out it was my brother, it’s just the worst feeling ever. I can’t even explain to you, I can’t process.”
Family members said Bolen was always sporting his orange and blue and loving on animals.
“This is Tiger," Jones said while holding a cat, "this is Justis’ baby right here.”
They said Bolen was always loving on his family too, sharing pictures of Bolen as a baby kissing his siblings.
“It feels like my heart has been ripped out and just stomped on,” Bolen’s mother, Yolanda Bolen, said.
“And I just know," Bolen’s sister Briana added, "he didn’t suffer, he didn’t suffer.”
Justis Bolen was one of two people shot on Macon Rd. Monday evening in Columbus. Bolen’s sister said the surviving victim is Bolen’s best friend, Xavier Tate, and he is listed in stable condition.
“They were always together," Jones said, "when I went to the garage and asked him ‘where ya going, bro?’ ‘just Xai’s house.’”
Family and friends are surrounding the Bolen family tonight, being there to lean on in hard times.
“It hurts so bad," Bolen’s mother said. "I hope this killing stops because I don’t want no other parent going through this pain that I feel. It hurts so bad.”
His family says if there is one thing the person who did this can count on, it is “that justice will be served for Justis," Jones said, "justice for Justis.”
Bolen’s mom, who is a practicing Buddhist, said in Buddha culture, they place candles and food next to pictures of the deceased to send them off in good spirits, which is exactly how they are saying goodbye to Justis.
Police are actively looking for a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting incident: a grey, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows. If you have seen it or know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call Columbus police.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.