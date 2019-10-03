Exploring the benefits of physical therapy during National Physical Therapy Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is the time to focus on self-care as it marks National Physical Therapy Month. Contrary to popular opinion, physical therapy is not just for recovering from an injury or surgery.
Dr. Rachel Selman with BenchMark Physical Therapy says other benefits of physical therapy include increasing mobility and exercise.
“Injury prevention or just general wellness if you just kind of want to check in every now and then and make sure that you’re doing things correctly. We also do things like running analysis where if you feel like you’re just not an efficient runner or you feel like you’re in pain with running and you can’t figure out why, we can break that down, so it goes a lot beyond just that post-surgical recovery," Dr. Selman explained.
Dr. Selman says her patients can also receive mental benefits, along with physical benefits, from physical therapy.
“We’ll take care of all the physical pain and problems. Things kind of resolve and we’ll talk about discharge and they’re like, ‘no, no, I don’t want to discharge because I just want to keep coming, even just once a month because it just makes me feel better’ and they come in once a month. We update their home exercises. They come back and this one’s too easy, so why don’t we go ahead and bump it up here or here or give them something to work on for the next month until I see them again," she said.
Dr. Selman says low back pain and knee pain are some of the most common ailments among patients. She also says one of the things she has to combat the most in physical therapy is “No pain, no gain.”
"There was a really big push for that, I think, awhile ago, but physical therapy has made this really big shift to where pain is inflammation, so pain tends to mean that we’re causing more problems, so the goal of physical therapy is for you to come in. We find things that you can do; find things that are not aggravating so that we can promote mobility, promote exercise, but not continue to promote those kinds of chronically reiterated pathways of pain and dysfunction,” Dr. Selman said.
Dr. Selman says a referral for physical therapy is no longer needed in the state of Georgia if you are interested in seeing a physical therapist. Dr. Selman is one of a few physical therapists in the area who specializes in women’s pelvic health.
