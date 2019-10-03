Exploring the benefits of physical therapy during National Physical Therapy Month

“We’ll take care of all the physical pain and problems. Things kind of resolve and we’ll talk about discharge and they’re like, ‘no, no, I don’t want to discharge because I just want to keep coming, even just once a month because it just makes me feel better’ and they come in once a month. We update their home exercises. They come back and this one’s too easy, so why don’t we go ahead and bump it up here or here or give them something to work on for the next month until I see them again," she said.