Gov. Kay Ivey cuts ribbon to new company that adds dozens of new jobs in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in Auburn Thursday for the grand opening of a new technology company called Winkelmann Flowform Technology (WFT).
Ivey says it will bring 50 jobs to the area to continue to lower unemployment numbers in Alabama.
“Unemployment is at its lowest in history at 3.1 percent. There are still people who are looking for jobs and want jobs, so we’re going to keep working to get people employed.”
Ivey was given the honors to cut the grand opening ribbon to WFT. WFT is a company based out of Germany that develop parts from metals such as titanium and steel and create designs for use in the aerospace and defense industries.
“This is a unique technology and it’s probably first in the nation. We’re so proud that it’s another German company that’s coming to locate and do business in Alabama,” Ivey explains.
Ivey says it addresses two important factors, developing more innovation in technology in Alabama while also brining new jobs to the area.
“There’s going to be some folks employed from this company that will be able to make good lives and will be able to support their family and spend that money in our community,” says Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Ivey was joined by U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers, WFT CEO Heinrich Winkelmann and Anders who spoke to the development and its contribution to the local economy.
“It fits in well with what we’re trying to do here with value added to high-end engineering companies that are coming here with partnerships with Auburn University. We’re excited about it now and we’re excited about the future,” says Anders.
Thursday’s event follows a development of affordable housing options that took place less than a year ago.
