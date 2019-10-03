GUEST SEGMENT: 40+ homes, sites open for tours during Georgia Trust Fall Ramble

WTVM) - An event will take place later this month to give the opportunity to explore private historic homes and buildings in Eufaula, Alabama and Cuthbert, Georgia.
If you live history and seeing beautifully maintained historic homes, this is an event you don’t want to miss. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Fall Ramble takes place October 11 to October 13. Over 40 homes and sites will be available for tours.
Mark McDonald with Georgia Trust gives details about the event and what guests can expect to experience.
To purchase tickets to the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.