GUEST SEGMENT: Picture Perfect event recognizes cancer survivors and their caretakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup, Piedmont Columbus Regional and the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition are teaming up to host an event for cancer survivors.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but the Picture Perfect event is recognizing all cancer survivors and their caregivers.
Everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with others with similar experiences, meet vendors with resources that could help them, and participate in a panel discussion with physicians.
The free event begins Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:00 a.m. and lasts through 1:00 p.m. at the conference center at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus.
In conjunction with Paint the Town Pink later this month, the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition will be offering free clinical breast exams and dependent upon those results, will be handing out vouchers for them to get further tests to evaluate their problems.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.