Harris Co. schools and sheriff’s office investigating 'social media message’ toward middle school

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As parents in Harris County were taking their children to school Wednesday morning, they received a phone message from the principal of Harris County Carver Middle School letting them know that law enforcement and school district officials are working together to investigate a social media message.
“It’s crazy to think that someone would want to do something like this,” says one parent, Jeff Williams.
Parents in Harris County are on high alert after receiving a message from the principal.
“It’s scary as a parent, but it’s even scarier that I have to send him to school,” says Jojo Thompson.
Thompson has a son who attends Harris County Carver Middle School. She says it’s concerning to hear that kind of message in today’s climate.
“The safety of our children is our highest priority and we take every instance like this seriously. We immediately notified law enforcement and we have some expert law enforcement to try to track that social media account to see who it belongs to,” says Assistant Superintendent Dr. Justin Finney.
The district says there is no immediate threat to the building, students, or staff.
“They do a great job. I’m sure they’re on top of it. They will find something out and get some results. Sheriff Jolley is a good sheriff.”
Law enforcement is working to trace the post to a person which could lead to an arrest and a felony charge of disrupting an educational facility. The school district says there’s no concern and the threat to the school does not appear to be credible.
