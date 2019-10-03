Harris County School District receives a generous education grant

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A pleasant surprise from the Georgia Foundation for Public Education was generously given to the Harris County School District.
Richard Woods, the state superintendent, took a trip to Harris County High School to present the district with a five thousand dollar check. The check was made out for their rural education.
The school district states that they will be directing the new funds toward supporting their steam farm.
Many students delightfully plan to create 24 beds for beekeeping. Their goal is to start and maintain a healthy environment for these insects.
