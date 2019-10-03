Harris County School District receives rural education grant

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District got a nice surprise Wednesday from the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.
State Superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Harris County High School to present the district with a $5,000 check for rural education. The money will support its STEAM Farm. Students will create 24 beds for bees and the goal is to maintain a healthy environment for some important insects.
“This is just the beginning. We have an idea of what this is. 50 acres is a lot of potential with what it can become,” said Woods.
The farm is located behind Harris County Carver Middle School.
