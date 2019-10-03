Only Going to Get Hotter Before the Cooldown

Our first true fall front moves through by Saturday, bumping highs down into the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend and keeping more clouds and a chance of isolated showers and storms around. But the more “exciting” cold front comes through on Monday, bringing a slightly better chance of rain for the start of the week (30-40% coverage), though unfortunately not enough to significantly help with the drought. Behind the front, a much more seasonable air mass for October descends into the Southeast, putting afternoon highs in the low 80s and upper 70s with mornings even dropping down into the 50s for some by the middle of next week!