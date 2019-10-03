Only Going to Get Hotter Before the Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before the long-awaited cooldown arrives, we still have to contend with the potential for record-breaking heat again on Thursday and Friday. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s, and feels like temperatures could hit the triple digits thanks to more humid air in place, too. Rain chances will stay at 10% or less through tomorrow with most of us guaranteed to stay bone dry; however, changes are in sight—at least from the heat!
Our first true fall front moves through by Saturday, bumping highs down into the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend and keeping more clouds and a chance of isolated showers and storms around. But the more “exciting” cold front comes through on Monday, bringing a slightly better chance of rain for the start of the week (30-40% coverage), though unfortunately not enough to significantly help with the drought. Behind the front, a much more seasonable air mass for October descends into the Southeast, putting afternoon highs in the low 80s and upper 70s with mornings even dropping down into the 50s for some by the middle of next week!
