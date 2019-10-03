Pratt & Whitney hosts annual golf tournament benefitting United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pratt & Whitney hosted its 15th annual golf tournament on Thursday.
Several participants tee’d off at the Bull Creek Golf Course for a good cause. The tournament benefits United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Organizers said the tournament sold out of spots and is expected to raise more than $100,00 for United Way’s 2019 “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone” campaign. It’s one of United Way’s largest fundraisers and the organization is looking to raise more than $7 million this year. Pratt & Whitney representatives said the golf tournament is a great way to give back to a worthy cause.
"It's a good opportunity for our vendors and employees to interact that is not in a working or business setting, but out on the golf course and a good way to raise money for a good cause," said Tana McHale, customer service manager at Pratt & Whitney.
Last year, Pratt & Whitney raised more than $125,000 for United Way’s annual campaign. Funds raised during the campaign are invested in local programs benefiting people in need. The two-day tournament ends Friday.
