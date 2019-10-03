Record Heat Continues Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Columbus reaching at least 100 degrees today, we are assured a tie of the all-time record high temperature for the month of October. I think we'll see similar weather as we head into Friday with only a slight chance at a shower or storm. The first fall cold front in our forecast will move through this weekend - this will bring isolated showers and storms to the forecast in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday. Highs should drop back to the upper 80s and lower 90s, still above average for this time of year. The second front will move through Monday which should bring a slightly better chance at some rain - but still not enough to break up the drought - and drop highs to the low to mid 80s (much closer to average levels for this time of year) for most of next week. Lows will drop back to the 60s, and a few spots might see 50s on a few days next week. We'll keep track of the cooler temperatures for you!