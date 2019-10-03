Team USA Shooting holds annual competition at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Team USA’s shooting team kicked off its annual Olympic competition at Fort Benning.
Part of the 22-rifle competition started Wednesday for women looking to secure a spot and will continue throughout the end of the week.
Part one for men qualifiers will start Thursday. One USA shooting team official discussed the possibility of what could happen during the competition.
“So, we are just kicking things off the athletes who are here are competing for a spot in the 2020 Olympic team. So, someone from this match we may see in Tokyo in 2020,” said Alex Szablewski, senior manager of USA shooting.
There are local people from the are who are also competing, including a woman who has already won a gold medal.
