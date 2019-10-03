Two arrested for murder in pair of Macon Rd. shootings that left one dead, one injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people in Columbus have been arrested and charged with murder in a pair of shootings that took place on Macon Rd. that left one man dead and another injured.
21-year-olds Demario Lockhart and Elijah Odom were taken into custody in connection to the death of 21-year-old Justis Bolen.
Bolen was killed in a shooting that took place at a gas station in the 6200 block of Macon Rd.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced him dead just before 7:00 p.m.
Another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.
Both Lockhart and Odom are charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Lockhart was arrested in the 5600 block of Peggy Dr. at approximately 4:23 a.m. on Oct. 3. Odom was arrested in the 7300 block of San Vista Dr.
Cell phone video exclusively provided to News Leader 9 that you can see below shows CPD SWAT teams searching for Odom at his San Vista Dr. residence.
They are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as they await a hearing in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Oct. 4 at 9:00 a.m.
