Acute Care Emergence donates $4K to schools in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A veteran-owned facility partnered with several schools in the Chattahoochee Valley for a discounted sports physical program.
Acute Care Emergence (ACE) designed the program to help students get sports physicals at a discounted rate and for each school to receive 100 percent of collected fees. ACE raised over $4,000.
The School Spirit Program partnered with Muscogee, Harris, Troup, and Chattahoochee county schools. There’s a total of 13 schools and 202 students who received a discounted sports physical.
"I thought why don't we do a school sprit program where we have the lowest cost for physicals and that will pull people to here and then we give that money back to the school," said Terri Jordan, owner of ACE.
Jordan came up with the idea because she wanted to give back to the community, hoping that it would benefit the local schools.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.