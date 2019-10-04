Bye Bye Heatwave!

The massive death ridge that has brought unrelenting historic record breaking heat & drought conditions is finally breaking down on Saturday. A surge of cooler air from New England will surge in from the NE on Saturday, effectively ending “The Great Heatwave of October 2019”. The heat don’t go down without a fight, and I still think many of us will get into the 90s on Saturday, but no more 100s! Moisture will return as well, with rain chances increasing to 50% on Monday as a cold front approaches from the NW. Highs will fall into the 80s on Sunday, and look to stay there for the rest of next week. Meanwhile at night, lows will fall into the 60s and 50s for many by next weekend. Which as crazy as that sounds, that’s only right around normal for early October. Still searching for that first strong cold front, but unfortunately I don’t see it at this point. Good news is at least we’re done with the record heat!