Columbus group of gospel-singing sisters to perform at international summit in London

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus group of gospel-singing sisters between 10 to 16-years-old are taking their talents overseas as they’re preparing for the Gospel Explosion Summit next week in London.
Trinity Williams is the oldest of seven siblings. “The Williams Girlz” are working on their debut album while balancing homeschooling. The Williams sisters haven’t always been home-schooled.
“I had been getting bullied. I almost tried to commit suicide twice plus my sisters, Destiny and Faith, but we’ve all been bullied in school," Trinity Williams said.
Trinity says encouragement from her parents and pastors helped motivate her to keep singing.
“The gift that God has on us, I don’t think that we were supposed to be in school," Trinity said.
Homeschooling allows the sisters to have more flexibility to allow them to travel for performances and work on their album while keeping up with school. Their father, Michael Williams, continues to encourage them.
“They make my heart glad every time I hear them sing, anytime I see them up on A stage ministering to people. And it’s not just them singing, but seeing the reaction of what the people see out of them,” Williams explained.
Bishop Franklin Porterfield with the Kingdom Power Community Church of Love is hosting “The Williams Girlz” for a benefit concert Saturday night to raise money for their upcoming trip to London. The concert will be at 6:00 p.m. at the church in Columbus, 1901 2nd Ave.
“There’s a lot of tragic stuff that are happening with young people here in this Columbus area and I think they’re making an impact through their voices from a positive perspective. They’re singing the gospel, which is the good news. They’ll be able to help other people to deal with their issues," Porterfield said.
Trinity hopes to raise more than just money at their benefit concert.
“I hope that we’ll minister to you. That you will get something out of it," she said.
“The Williams Girlz” are leaving for London on Tuesday. They will perform at the Gospel Summit Explosion next weekend.
