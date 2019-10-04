Columbus police investigate apartment shooting, 4-year-old confesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting at Alpine Apartments.
According to police, the female victim’s 4-year-old child reportedly confessed to shooting her in the face at the Caprice Ct. apartment complex.
Police say the mother was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, but was later airlifted to an Atlanta hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.
The mother’s identity has not yet been released.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
