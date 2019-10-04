Columbus police investigating 10th shooting in 11 days after mother shot in her home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The string of violence continues in Columbus after a mother was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after a shooting at the Alpine Apartments.
Police say the victim’s four-year-old son says he pulled the trigger, but that’s still to be determined by investigators. Neighbors are in disbelief.
“That is just sad man,” says nearby resident Willie Lindsey.
Lindsey says it’s a sad day for his former neighborhood. Neighbors woke this morning to police tape blocking off an apartment unit at the Alpine Apartments after a Columbus mother was shot in her home.
“It doesn’t do any good to hear of something like this. We can just try to do our best to move on from it,” says Henry Felton.
This is the 10th shooting in 11 days. According to police, the victim’s three children and her boyfriend are being questioned in the shooting. All of them were home when the shot was fired.
“I pray and hope they find out the truth about this situation,” says longtime resident Sandra Jenkins.
Charges have not been filed in this investigation as officers work to determine a suspect. Police say the mother was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional before being airlifted to Atlanta in critical condition.
“We’re hoping for the best. Hopefully, she pulls through. We’re sending prayers out. This is a nice community although things happen,” says Felton.
The victim’s name has not been released. This is an active investigation. News Leader 9 will keep you updated as we learn new details.
