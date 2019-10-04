Columbus 17-year-old runs away from DFCS custody, police searching

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the Department of Family and Children Services are searching for a runaway 17-year-old.
Hayla Layfield ran away from DFCS custody at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 3.
She was last seen in the area of 27th St. and 1st Ave. wearing a burgundy flowered shirt with blue jeans.
She is 5′6″ and approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Layfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at(706) 653-3449.
