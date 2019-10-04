CPD officer honored after saving suicidal man’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus has named a Columbus police officer this month’s First Friday Hero.
CPD Officer David Duckworth responded to a suicide attempt call in which the person’s exact location was not known. With the help of the man’s wife, Duckworth was able to locate the wooded area where the man was trying to harm himself.
Duckworth and paramedics with Harris County EMS were able to save the man’s life. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for further treatment.
If you are struggling and considering harming yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text CONNECT to 741741 to be connected to a Crisis Counselor. Both services are free.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is encouraging everyone to #BeThe1 to connect someone you know is struggling to the proper resources.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.