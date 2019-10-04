EXCLUSIVE: 2 people arrested in connection to Macon Road gas station murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are behind bars in Columbus and charged with murder.
Police said the men are connected to the Macon Road shooting earlier this week, leaving a man injured and his best friend dead. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively to Justis Bolen’s family Wednesday night just hours before these arrests.
It’s overwhelming, to say the least. Family members said they didn’t think the arrests would happen so fast.
“I’m just lost without my baby," said Yolanda Bolen, Justis Bolen’s mother. "I mean he is the one that was never leaving me but now he’s gone, but not gone because I still have him in here and we’re going to be okay.”
Emotional words from a grieving mother during the exclusive one-on-one interview Wednesday night. Now, a weight has been lifted off her shoulders after the arrest of two men charged in connection with killing her son 21-year-old son Monday night at the Petro gas station on Macon Road.
“You know, no one should have to bury their babies," said Yolanda Bolen. "They should bury us and I never thought this day would happen to me.”
Elijah Odom and Demario Lockhart, both 21-years-old, sit in the Muscogee County Jail, charged with murder.
“They took my brother away," said Kaira Jones. "And it’s like you’re young, these young people, gun violence is getting out of control, every other day.”
Video shows police and the SWAT team on San Vista Drive in the Sanoma Pointe Subdivision off Blackmon Road. That’s where reports show Odom was arrested late Wednesday night. Neighbors said officials were out there for hours. Then, early Thursday morning officials arrested Lockhart.
“They tried to take something from our family, but they just don’t understand that it brought our family together and we know Justis loves us and we know he loved us,” Jones said.
Family members said they don’t think Justis Bolen knew either suspect.
“I just want everyone to pray for my strength because it feels like I don’t have any,” said Bolen’s mother.
19-year-old Xavier Tate was shot twice but survived the shooting.
The suspects will appear in court Friday morning. Police said more charges are forthcoming.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.