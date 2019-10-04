HUD tells News Leader 9 Ralston re-inspection “is being scheduled”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has acknowledged that the deadline for improvements to The Ralston Towers has passed and that it will be scheduling a follow-up inspection.
Back in August, Representatives Drew Ferguson and Sanford Bishop joined city leaders for a tour of the residential property. They insisted on action and after spending the day trying to get an update, residents are still waiting.
“I think possibly the best-case scenario would be, although it’d be disruptive, would be for them to not get that passing rate," Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said Wednesday via phone. "Cancel the contract and get these folks in some housing where they feel like they’ve got a home.”
Henderson toured the 1914 building alongside Ferguson and Bishop in August, just days after HUD gave the Ralston’s New Jersey-based management official notice to make the apartment building “safe, sanitary, and decent.”
News Leader 9 reached out to HUD on Wednesday, receiving an emailed response Friday that reads:
HUD continues to closely monitor the Ralston Towers. The property failed its July 2019 physical inspection and a HUD reinspection is being scheduled. Based on the results of that inspection HUD will take appropriate action.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.