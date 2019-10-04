LaGrange police investigating burglary on McGregor St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are currently investigating a burglary that took place on McGregor St.
Officers responded to the 200 block of McGregor St. just after 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 4.
The victim reported that he woke up to an unknown man running out of his front door.
He also told police that several items were taken from his residence.
There is no description of a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at (706) 883-2603.
