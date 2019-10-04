New details emerge in Macon Rd. gas station murder as suspects plead not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects arrested in the Macon Rd. shooting death of Justis Bolen have made their first court appearance and pleaded not guilty.
Records show that Odom and Bolen were classmates at Shaw High School in Columbus.
During Lockhart and Odom’s court appearances, police say they believe the incident was a drug deal gone wrong, though no drugs have been found.
Police say they believe that Lockhart is the person who shot Bolen.
Lockhart reportedly turned himself in to police a few hours after SWAT teams arrested Odom.
Both defendants are claiming self-defense.
Police are continuing to look through surveillance and video records to learn more information.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.