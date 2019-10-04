New LaGrange fire station named after city’s first councilwoman

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new fire station in Troup County.
LaGrange Fire Station #5 opened on Vernon Road across from Wesllstar West Georgia Health. It’s named after Kay Durand, Lagrange’s first city councilwoman. She was elected in 1989 and served for 10 years.
The former councilwoman was on hand for the unveiling along with her husband and daughter.
“Kay was a trailblazer and is a historic figure in the chronicles of the City of LaGrange,” said Mayor Jim Thornton. “In 1989 she was elected city-wide as the first female member of the LaGrange City Council in the nearly 200 year history of our city. That’s something we feel is worth celebrating.”
Hundreds of community leaders, city employees, and the public celebrated the dedication.
