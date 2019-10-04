October marks National Physical Therapy Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is the time to focus on self-care as it marks National Physical Therapy Month.
Dr. Rachel Selman with Benchmark Physical Therapy in Columbus says the most common issues she sees are lower back pain and knee pain. Physical therapy is not just for recovering from an injury or surgery.
"Injury prevention or just general wellness if you just kind of want to check in every now and then and make sure that you're doing things correctly,” said Selman. “We also do things like running analysis where if you feel like you're just not an efficient runner or you feel like you're in pain with running and you can't figure out why. We can break that down. So, it goes a lot beyond just that post-surgical recovery."
A referral is no longer needed to see a physical therapist in the state of Georgia. Selman is one of the few physical therapists in Columbus who specializes in women’s health.
