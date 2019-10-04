Over 20 cars broken into in Regency Park neighborhood in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In one Columbus neighborhood, nearly two dozen vehicles were broken into in one night.
The break-ins happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Regency Park neighborhood on Forrest Road near Woodruff Farm Road.
City Councilman Jerry “Pop" Barnes walked the neighborhood after hearing about the car break-ins. Neighbors said they want their neighborhood safer.
"To build a more safer Columbus, and the only way that will happen is for the communities to come together with the officers downtown and the city council to let them know what's going on in the community, as well as the break-ins,” said one resident, Ida Rash. “People park their cars where it don't belong and the only way we can prevent crime is by coming together."
There will be neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10 to discuss the recent incident.
