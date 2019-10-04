Record-Breaking Beginnings to October

The weekend front will hang around Saturday and Sunday, helping to bring some isolated showers and storms to the forecast each day and refreshing blanket of cloud cover at times. The next front heads in early next week, and should push our temperatures back to more seasonable territory with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s—with even some 50s possible later in the weekend! Rain chances go up a touch for Monday and Tuesday thanks to the front heading in, but not enough to put a dent in drought conditions. Regardless, say so long to summer – fall is finally on the way!