Record-Breaking Beginnings to October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After tying all time hottest October day yesterday with a high of 100, we’re set to do that AGAIN today in Columbus as temperatures soar toward the triple digit mark for Friday afternoon. If you’ve about had it with this summer-like heat though, the first in a series of long-awaited fronts arrives for the start of the weekend knocking our highs down into the low 90s and upper 80s.
The weekend front will hang around Saturday and Sunday, helping to bring some isolated showers and storms to the forecast each day and refreshing blanket of cloud cover at times. The next front heads in early next week, and should push our temperatures back to more seasonable territory with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s—with even some 50s possible later in the weekend! Rain chances go up a touch for Monday and Tuesday thanks to the front heading in, but not enough to put a dent in drought conditions. Regardless, say so long to summer – fall is finally on the way!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.