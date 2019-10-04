2 suspects wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery on Georgia Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery.
The incident happened Thursday, October 3 in the 900 block of Georgia Avenue.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the location at around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they located the victim who stated two men wearing bandanas around their faces forced entry into his home. The men held him at gunpoint and took money from him.
The victim said the suspects fled the home from the back door.
Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.