Bye Bye Heat Wave!

The Great Heatwave of Fall 2019 finally comes to an end today, as the hot high pressure system over the southeast finally breaks down! A surge of cooler air will move in from the northeast this weekend, lowering our highs into the 80s on Sunday. Meanwhile, increasing moisture will help spark a few spotty storms Saturday & Sunday afternoon, though, it won’t be anywhere close to what we need to help get rid of this drought! Monday into Tuesday, a cold front will approach from the NW, bringing a chance of showers and storms, though the front won’t pack much of a punch, with highs staying in the lower 80s, though we should get some drier air for Wednesday & Thursday. By next Friday, a stronger cold front could move in, but we’ll see!