The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the highest number of Measles cases since 1992

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Health and Human Services made an important announcement Friday.
In Friday’s Report, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said the number of states reporting sick individuals stands at 31. The CDC confirms a total of 1,249 cases of Measles for the year.
An outbreak is considered three or more cases during a period of time in one location. Overall, there have been 22 separate Measles outbreaks in 17 states.
Even though this is considered a high number of Measles cases and outbreaks for 2019, the US did not lose its Measles elimination status.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.