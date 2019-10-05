Child injured in shooting on Tupelo Dr. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Phenix City Friday evening.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Tupelo Drive. Police responded to the shooting at around 5 p.m.
According to the Phenix City Police Department, the child was shot in the head and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. Police say the child’s condition is critical but stable. He will be transported to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.
Police have not confirmed the child’s age or if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.