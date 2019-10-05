Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Dept. hosting annual barbecue fundraiser

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department is prepping for its annual barbecue fundraiser on Saturday.
The department started working up nearly 200 pounds of homemade coleslaw on Friday as they will begin grilling 500 chicken halves, 600 pounds of Boston butt, and spicing up dozens of cans of baked beans.
Fire Chief Skip Wyatt said it will be their biggest fundraiser which is a way to continue funding their volunteer department.
"When the tornadoes did come through, we really used a lot of stuff and we recouped a lot of it,” said Wyatt. “There's still a lot of stuff we need to get and hadn't ever really had. So, fundraisers like this help us get more turnout gear. We have had some new members recently join up. I'm trying to get turnout gear for them, which is very expensive. Just our radios alone are a thousand dollars a piece."
Wyatt said the fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a live band and lots of food. The department will also sell calendars and there will be a raffle.
