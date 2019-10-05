2019 Help the Hooch cleanup underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of volunteers will get their hands dirty this weekend in efforts to clean up the Chattahoochee Valley.
Help the Hooch cleanup activities will begin at several schools as students clean up on their campus during the school day. On Saturday, clean up efforts will continue throughout the community in area public parks, neighborhoods, shorelines, streams, and river banks.
The goal is to engage more than $10,000 volunteers to help the hooch and keep the Chattahoochee River clean.
