Murder suspects plead not guilty in Macon Rd. gas station double shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family saw the men accused of killing their loved one for the first time in a Columbus courtroom Friday morning.
For the second time, they spoke exclusively with News Leader 9 about the hearing.
Elijah Odom and Demario Lockhart had to answer to murder charges in Recorder’s Court for allegedly shooting two people, leaving 21-year-old Justis Bolen dead.
Family members said today was hard. There were many tears, both inside and outside of the courtroom. Bolen’s sister said she’s relieved to know the suspects are behind bars.
I couldn’t believe those were the boys that killed my brother,” Kaira Jones said.
Bolen’s family spoke only to News Leader 9 again after he was shot and killed on Macon Road Monday. Bolen’s best friend Xavier Tate survived the shooting. He later picked one of the two suspects, Demario Lockhart, out of a lineup, according to testimony from a detective.
“As far as Mr. Lockhart is concerned, as he stated to detectives when he gave his interview, that he fired in self-defense and I think so far with what has been gathered, there is some evidence to support that theory, ” said Attorney Stacey Jackson.
Police said Lockhart and Odom are claiming self-defense, stating Bolen brandished a weapon and fired first.
“The truth is going to come out and we’re going to know it’s not self-defense. It’s just something they’re trying to pull to save themselves,” Jones said.
Weapons, cars, and surveillance video are still being processed, but officials believe this whole thing stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.
“I just heard a lot of stories from different people," Jones said. “I’m just happy I know what happened about my brother. It’s like weights lifted off our shoulders. I mean, it still hurts, my brother is never going to come back.”
Both suspects pleaded not guilty to all three charges including murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during a felony. The judge ordered them to be held without bond. The case now heads to Superior Court.
Bolen’s family said they are waiting for the autopsy to be completed before they finalize funeral plans. News Leader 9 will continue you to bring you updates on this case on-air and online.
