Tornado victims in Lee County receive new homes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Families in Lee County, Alabama are steadily picking up the pieces and rebuilding after the deadly tornadoes tore through the area in March.
Now, with the help of the Fuller Center and Mend, a local nonprofit organization, many families who lost everything in the storm stepped into brand new homes.
“We are bringing back hope that the enemy of the tornado thought it was taking away from these families,” said Kim Roberts with the Fuller Center.
The Fuller Center and Mend are calling it Legacy Build, where they built 11 homes all this week, seven months after the devastating tornadoes in Lee County.
Tiffany Robinson not only lost her home in the storm, but she also lost both of her parents and said this home dedication day is only the beginning of rebuilding her life.
“I’m just so thankful for everybody taking time out of their life to help me rebuild mine. They didn’t have to do it but they did, and I appreciate everybody so much,” said Robinson.
Families said they are just lost for words and so thankful for all the people who helped make this possible.
“I am just very thankful and blessed. A lot of great people got together and made this happen. So, I’m just very thankful,” said Joshua Deupree.
Each family got a brand new lawnmower to make sure their brand new home stays looking good.
More than 300 volunteers came from 29 different states and 4 countries to take part in helping these families pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.
“It’s universal, white, black, pink, purple, men, women, all ages it’s how it should be,” said volunteer Dan Whittle.
At each home, a minster was there to pray over the homes and presented them with Bibles.
These efforts are not over. There will be more homes built in two weeks in Smiths Station, Alabama.
The Fuller Center is always looking for volunteers and if you want to help with the next build in Smiths Station, email Kim Roberts at this address. Krobertscfcp@yahoo.com
