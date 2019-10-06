Circle K murder victim’s family collecting donations to increase reward to catch killer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Columbus Circle K clerk shot and killed during an armed robbery is trying to increase the reward to catch the person responsible for their loved one’s death.
Williams’ family is now accepting donations to increase the award amount in efforts to find the person responsible for his death.
Tanya Weaver, Williams’ mother, was at Ed’s Country Cooking on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus collecting donations.
“I miss my son. I’m looking for closure and I know that closure isn’t going to come until this person is caught, so that’s my main focus and that’s been my main prayers, for God to reveal who’s done this,” said Weaver.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.