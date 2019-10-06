A Humid Breeze For Sunday

Sunday not looking as hot as a cooler & more moist air mass filters in from the NE! Should see enough daytime heating to help fire a stray storm or two, but most of us will miss out on much needed rainfall. On the bright side, it least it won’t be 100! On Monday, a cold front will approach from the NW, bringing yet another opportunity for some rain. This front won’t pack much of a punch, but it will bring just enough of a shot of reinforcing cool air to keep us from getting into the 90s the rest of the week. By next weekend, a stronger front will move in from the NW, but I wouldn’t give my hopes up at this point!