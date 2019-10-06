12-year-old Phenix City boy dies following shooting on Tupelo Dr.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A young Phenix City boy has lost his life following a shooting on Tupelo Dr. on Oct. 4.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Tupelo Dr. at approximately 5:00 p.m. The victim was taken to Atlanta for further treatment.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. said 12-year-old John Jones passed away in Atlanta. He was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m.
Sumbry also says that Jones was shot once in the head.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
