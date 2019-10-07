Above Average Temperatures This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While we may be out of the upper 90s and lower 100s, above average temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with mid to upper 80s. It won't be out of the question for a few spots to see the 90 degree mark in the coming days either. The overall coverage of rain should be in the 10-20% range for Tuesday and Wednesday with most spots staying dry. Going into Thursday and Friday, the sun will return out ahead of the next cold front. That will come through as we head into the week with Saturday featuring some isolated showers and sunshine and dry air building in on Sunday. Highs Sunday will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Look for another increase in clouds on Monday of next week with our best rain chances we've seen in quite some time coming our way by NEXT Tuesday and Wednesday. Being so far out there, that can change, of course - we'll keep an eye on it for you!