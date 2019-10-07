Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr.

Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr.
Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | October 7, 2019 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 4:53 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.

According to police, 17-year-old TyKeria Jukes ran away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was last seen in the area of Welch Drive in East Columbus. TyKeria was reportedly seen getting into a silver car with a female.

TyKeria is 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Tykeria was last seen wearing a red headband, blue jeans, a white jacket, a gray shirt, and house shoes.

Anyone with information on TyKeria’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr.
Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.