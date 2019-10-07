Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Welch Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
According to police, 17-year-old TyKeria Jukes ran away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was last seen in the area of Welch Drive in East Columbus. TyKeria was reportedly seen getting into a silver car with a female.
TyKeria is 5’4” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Tykeria was last seen wearing a red headband, blue jeans, a white jacket, a gray shirt, and house shoes.
Anyone with information on TyKeria’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.