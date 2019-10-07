Man dies in shooting on 5th St. in Phenix City; police investigate

By Olivia Gunn | October 7, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 6:09 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a shooting in Phenix City Sunday afternoon.

The Phenix City Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of 5th Street in reference to the shooting at around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Tremaine Markell Hutchinson deceased. Police say Hutchinson was shot several times.

Witnesses said two men drove to the location in a gray or blue SUV and called out to Hutchinson. When Hutchinson approached the vehicle, the passenger shot him several times.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned heavyset man with dreads. The passenger, who was also the shooter, is described as slim and dark-skinned with dreads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2835.

