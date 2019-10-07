Man injured in Eufaula shooting Sunday morning

Man injured in Eufaula shooting Sunday morning
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a Eufaula shooting Sunday morning.
By WSFA Staff | October 6, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 4:23 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to a release posted on the Eufaula Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to Walding Drive at 5:53 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was taken to Southeast Health by Eufaula Fire/Rescue, where he received surgical treatment, police said.

Police said the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and a suspect has been developed, with preliminary evidence indicating the incident may be domestic in nature.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.