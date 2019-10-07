More Fronts in the Forecast

Though we won’t have high temperatures topping out in the triple digits again, afternoons will still feel feature above average temperatures for early October, much more reminiscent of early September. Though the incoming front will bring some rain north and west of the Valley, we only have a 10-20% chance of rain through mid-week before drying out again Thursday and Friday. The coming mornings won’t run as muggy and mild, with each day getting a little cooler into the 60s. A stronger cold front should head our way by Saturday, bringing a few isolated thundershowers with it for the start of the weekend and put our temperatures back in seasonable territory (potentially upper 70s and widespread 50s) by Sunday; however, still several days to finetune the forecast, so no guarantee a more significant cooldown will pan out. And despite the series of fronts moving through, still not enough rainfall in the forecast to help mitigate the prevalent drought conditions.