Calm Weather to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Wednesday, we will still deal with more clouds than sun and a slight chance of some showers during the afternoon and evening. Most will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. For the end of the week, expect warmer temperatures (mid to upper 80s) and more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It wouldn't be out of the question for a few spots to hit the 90 degree mark, so we are expecting warm weather again for those high school football games across the Valley. For the weekend, another cold front will arrive bringing some isolated showers on Saturday, and then slightly cooler weather on Sunday. Highs will still remain at or above average during the weekend, however. Next week, look for an increase in clouds and better chances of rain in the Tuesday-Wednesday time-frame. We'll keep an eye on it, but this front might actually drop highs into the 70s by the end of next week.