Columbus City Council weighs the possibilty of consolidating Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Dept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A controversial issue is back on the table for Columbus City Council.
Several years ago, city leaders discussed consolidating the Marshal’s Office and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. The Public Safety Advisory Commission is recommending Council move forward with the consolidation.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says she supports the idea, while Marshal Greg Countryman does not.
“Provided explanations that they are doing great services now, they’ve got a lot of awards and so it’s worked for this time, so why change it,” said Tyson Begly, chairperson for the Public Safety Advisory Commission. “So, nothing bad to say about Greg, the current marshal. I think we’re just looking at structure-wise. It seemed more efficient to combine the two offices.”
Countryman is not seeking reelection in 2020. Instead, he is running against Tompkins for sheriff. Officials say the next steps are to take the recommendation to the state legislation.
