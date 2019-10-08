The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will be held in Columbus to support victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The month of October marks domestic violence awareness month and one organization is doing their part to educate the community.
Today Hope Harbour’s Annual “Silence Hides Violence Walk” will be held in Columbus to show support to victims, families, and survivors of domestic violence.
Registration begins at five this evening at Country’s on Broad. A candlelight vigil will follow at the Columbus Government Center. The walk begins at 5:30 pm.
